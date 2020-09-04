Mike Shannon’s restaurant adapting to changes in Illinois Covid-19 restrictions

Illinois governor J.D. Pritzger has mandated all restaurants to serve customers outside only due to rising Covid-19 numbers. In Edwardsville, former Cardinals player and current team radio play by play broadcaster Mike Shannon, a restaurant owner, must adhere to the new rules in the state. Shannon and his staff were busy Thursday setting up a large tent for outdoor customers coming to his restaurant. Shannon says his restaurant will adapt to the changes and even offer live music on Friday nights for customers.

