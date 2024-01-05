ST. LOUIS – Since 1986, the Missouri Athletic Club has honored the top male and female collegiate soccer players in the nation each year through the Hermann Trophy.

“It’s just not excellence on the field,” said St. Louis CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell. “I think its also excellence off the field. I think all these candidates have shown and executed exactly this.”

The Hermann Trophy represents the highest individual achievement in the sport. Some of the biggest names in American soccer, such as Mia Hamm, Christen Press, and Alexi Lalas, have won this award.

“Way back in 1991, it was an incredible honor then,” said Lalas. “It’s only gotten bigger and better since then, to recognize the best men’s and women’s collegiate athletes when it comes to soccer.”

Finalists gathered Friday at the Missouri Athletic Club office in Downtown St. Louis. A panel of Division I coaches traditionally chooses the winners.

This year, coaches chose Onyi Echegini from Florida State University for the women’s trophy and Ousmane Sylla from Clemson University for the men’s trophy.

“I just want to say thank you to my teammates first and foremost. You know you didn’t win on your own. You don’t score goals on your own. I had most amazing teammates the two years I was at Florida State,” said Echegini.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I just want to say thank you to my teammates. They did a lot for me. Without them, I couldn’t be here. I’m very thankful to my family. Thanks for all the people who fought for me,” said Sylla.

Former U.S. national team standout Mike Sorber was one of the featured speakers.

“It’s the best award in the country for college soccer players. So, its our Heisman’s Trophy. It doesn’t get any bigger. And its right here in Saint Louis, so it’s awesome,” said Sorber.