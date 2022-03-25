ST. LOUIS–Just days after being introduced as Missouri’s next men’s basketball coach, Dennis Gates has landed his first commitment. And it’s a big one.

Mohamed Diarra, a 6’10” center from Paris, France via Garden City Community College announced his pledge in a social media post Friday and in an interview with 247Sports.

“I will bring high energy, rebounding, shot blocking and offensive and defensive versatility to Mizzou,” he told the outlet. “I have the ability to space the floor with my shooting ability. I have the opportunity to make history and doing it at a place like Mizzou would be special.”

According to JuCoRecruiting.com, he’s the top-rated junior college recruit in the class of 2022, and averaged 18 points and 12.6 rebounds this past season.

Adding Diarra solves a key need for the Tigers, especially if Missouri loses Trevon Brazile, who is currently in the transfer portal.