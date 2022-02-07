Missouri DC Wilks has in-person interview with NY Giants: report

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks shouts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, Jan, 21, 2021, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ST. LOUIS–One day after reports emerged that University of Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had talked to the New York Giants about the same position with the NFL club, Wilks appears to be getting an in-person interview for the post.

Wilks, who came to Missouri after a career largely at the pro level over the last 15+ seasons, including as a defensive coordinator with the Panthers and Browns, and as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, is interviewing today, according to a USA Today report.

Wilks returned to the college level, leading a Missouri defense that struggled early on in the season, leading to speculation that Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz could have sought to replace him. Ultimately, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired, and the defense appeared to improve over the course of the season, despite a lack of depth in the secondary, which was hurt by a season-ending injury to Ennis Rakestraw.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the belief inside the MU program is that Wilks would take the position if offered.

The paper reports that Wilks’ salary “increases from $800,000 to $1 million on March 1 through the length of the contract, which expires Feb. 28, 2023. Wilks is also eligible for his first of three $200,000 continuity payments on Feb. 15. He’s eligible for the same payment on both July 1 and December 1. Wilks forfeits those $200,000 payments for any reason that he’s no longer Mizzou’s coordinator unless he’s fired without cause. Under the terms of his buyout, Wilks does not owe Mizzou any money if he leaves for an NFL coordinator position after Jan. 15, 2022.”

The interview with the Giants comes at a controversial moment for the NFL. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed suit against the NFL, the Giants, Dolphins and Denver Broncos over racially discriminative hiring practices. Flores claims he was told by New England Head Coach Bill Belichick that the Giants were hiring Brian Daboll to be the team’s head coach before Flores had interviewed for the position. The suit describes Wilks’s own tenure as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, where he was fired after the team went 3-13 in 2018.