Missouri-Florida basketball preview: 4 factors for Wednesday afternoon game

ST. LOUIS–The Florida Gators (13-8) and Missouri Tigers (8-12) will tip off a little earlier than expected Wednesday–2pm instead of the 8pm originally scheduled–thanks to the winter snowstorm that could dump more than a foot of precipitation statewide. Here are four things to watch out for.
- Game Time: The Gators arrived in Columbia Tuesday night. Thanks to COVID, college programs are a little more comfortable now with having to organize things on the fly, playing in front of weird audiences–tickets will be free for whoever can get to Mizzou Arena. MU Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said the focus was on the safety of the fans being able to get there. We’ll just have to see how the crowd manifests itself and how teams either feed off it or don’t.
- Missing in Action? Javon Pickett will be a game-time decision after a head-on collision during the Iowa State game Saturday which forced him to leave the game early and miss practice on Monday and Tuesday. Martin said he’s not a betting man but if he was, Pickett probably wouldn’t be playing.
- Missing in Action II: Florida’s Colin Castleton will not play for the sixth straight game, due to a shoulder injury. The senior forward averages 15.4 points and 9 rebounds per game. Will the absence of an interior threat help the Tigers, who haven’t had a consistent interior presence of its own?
- Brandon McKissic: This game will likely be personal for the graduate transfer Gator Guard. McKissic, who grew into a scorer and top defender while playing at Kansas City, chose Florida over a number of suitors, including Missouri, Kansas, and Saint Louis. He’ll get to play in the same arena he took his Jr. Bills team to in a run to the MSHSAA Final Four back in 2016. He’s averaging 6.5 points for Florida.