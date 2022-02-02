Missouri-Florida basketball preview: 4 factors for Wednesday afternoon game

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - A female donkey found by police in Jefferson County Sunday was reunited with its owner Tuesday.

God's Grace Animal Rescue took care of her until her owner could be contacted. The organization went above and beyond to take care of the donkey. A post on their Facebook page said they broke down their arena panels "to make her a temp stall in the hay barn due to the incoming weather." They fed her, gave her water, and kept her safe. Her owners picked her up Tuesday "after seeing her on the news."