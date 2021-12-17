Missouri football bowl game gifts: ‘really cool or a beautiful disaster’

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Truman, the Missouri Tigers mascot, leads students in a cheer during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Tigers will take on Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl next Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, and on top of the trip itself, players for both teams will get gifts just in time for Christmas.

What are they getting? The Sports Business Journal is out with its annual look at the swag. They can shop in a gift suite for items worth a total of $550, but they’re also receiving a Google Chromecast, a commemorative football, a beanie hat, and their own Action Face figure.

Related Content Mizzou football receives invite to Armed Forces Bowl

Action Face Figures are also being given out to players in the ServPro First Responders Bowl between Air Force and Louisville. Sports Illustrated says “the end product could be really cool or a beautiful disaster. Either way, it’s a lot more interesting than most of the alternatives.” Louisville freshman receiver Demetrius Cannon, a St. Louis Trinity grad, will be getting one. So will Army RB Jakobi Buchanan (Chaminade) and punter Zach Harding (Living Word Christian).

We looked around at some of the other games to see what other local alums from the St. Louis prep scene will be picking up this bowl season. Among the notables:

Treysen Neal, the long snapper for the Memphis Tigers (Wentzville Liberty) will receive an Electronics gift suite, Oakley sunglasses and backpack as part of the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl.

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan QB (Pattonville) and Harry Ballard, Nevada WR (McCluer North) will get Harman JBL Tune 750BTNC Bluetooth, noise-canceling wireless headphones, a $175 Best Buy gift card and PhotoSlap life-sized photo stickers for participating in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Krishon Merriweather, Texas Tech LB (Hazelwood West) will receive Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, a Caravelle by Bulova watch plus a Nike backpack and sunglasses.