Missouri football coach after win over North Texas: ‘this ain’t Ted Lasso’

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his players warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against North Texas Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyler Badie rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a 48-35 victory over North Texas. He ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to help the Tigers build a 31-7 halftime lead.

The Mean Green outgained Missouri 491-474 but were foiled by three turnovers, including a tipped interception that defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo returned 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The game was the first since Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and replaced him with Al Davis following last week’s blowout loss to Tennessee. Drinkwitz scrapped a depth chart earlier in the week, signaling that jobs were there to be had. On Saturday, Chad Bailey started at linebacker in place of Blaze Alldredge.

When asked about the decision, Drinkwitz said, “You come to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and whoever practices best is going to start. We’re going to evaluate the film, see where we’re at and open it up for competition. There’s no strategy, there’s no motivational ploy. There’s just reality. Whoever practices the best is going to play. Period. This program is going to be built on competition. That’s who we are at our core and that’s who we’re going to be. That’s no motivational tactic. Man, this ain’t Ted Lasso.”

The Tigers host Texas A&M next Saturday at 11 am.