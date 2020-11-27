Missouri football schedule shuffled again

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz said earlier this week that despite all the schedule shuffling brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, he still expected his team to play four more games, starting with Saturday’s home date against Vanderbilt. The Vandy game itself had been rescheduled twice, after COVID issues in the Arkansas program early this week. Those four games are still in play, but with more schedule twists and turns.

Friday, the Southeastern Conference announced a series of changes, among them that the Missouri-Arkansas game will be played next Saturday, Dec. 5, in Columbia. The Tigers had been scheduled to go on the road to Mississippi State next week.

As the schedule now stands, Missouri-Georgia could potentially be played December 12, with the Mississippi State game held on December 19, but that was not part of Friday’s announcement, as conditions change on an almost daily basis due to coronavirus testing.