KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit West alum Shaquille Harrison will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Harrison previously played for the Portland Trailblazers after signing a 10-day contract on March 30.

He also had stints with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

Harrison, who is known for his defensive prowess, won the 2021-22 G League Defensive Player of the Year with the Delaware Blue Coats.

During his time at Lee’s Summit West, he earned Missouri Class 5 All-State honors, along with being named a DiRenna Award finalist.

He went to the University of Tulsa where he started all 133 games, was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference performer and AAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Lakers finish out the regular season this afternoon against the Utah Jazz and will play in the NBA Play-in Tournament, starting on Wednesday, April 10.