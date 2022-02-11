Missouri looks to get back in win column against Ole Miss Saturday

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri men’s basketball program returns to action Saturday night hosting Ole Miss (12-12), with the Tigers (9-14) looking to rebound from a road loss Tuesday at Vanderbilt.

Including Saturday night’s contest, there are eight games left in the regular season. Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said he isn’t focused on what has to be done over the next few weeks heading into the postseason tournament, but instead is concerned with what’s in front of his team.

The Tigers dominated the Rebels in the previous meeting between the teams on January 18, when Missouri won 78-53.

Expect to see more of freshman guard Kaleb Brown on the floor. Brown had a personal high of seven points and a team-high tying 3 assists in 25 minutes Tuesday against Vanderbilt. “He’s earned the minutes,” Martin said. “He’s sound at the position.”

Saturday night is the annual Rally For Rhyan game, which raises money for pediatric cancer. Rhyan’s father, Brad, a former MU assistant basketball coach and current athletic department staff member, said Friday that half of all money raised at the game will fund MU Health’s new Children’s Hospital.

Tip-off is 7:30 at Mizzou Arena.