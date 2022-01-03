Missouri men’s basketball game Wednesday postponed due to COVID

Fans walk into Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Kanas City Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS- The Southeastern Conference on Monday morning announced that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Missouri and Mississippi State “has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program.”

According to the Missouri Athletic department, the move is “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mizzou program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

No make-up date has been scheduled.

Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin missed the team’s conference opener against Kentucky last month after announcing he had COVID.

Missouri is still scheduled to host Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

On December 23, the SEC announced updates to the league’s policy for interrupted games

“An SEC men’s or women’s basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven (7) scholarship student-athletes and one (1) countable coaching staff member available to participate. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach, if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest. In addition, if the institution believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant delay, the institution may request postponement of the contest. The institution shall be required to present the reasons it believes the game should be postponed, including all relevant data (specifying the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injury) to the Conference office as soon as practicable in advance of the contest. The final determination to postpone a contest shall be made by the Commissioner, or his/her designee. If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a contest cannot be rescheduled, the Commissioner shall cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest. Southeastern conference policy update, december 23, 2021