Missouri men’s basketball: Who the Mizzou Tigers will face this season

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Missouri forward Kobe Brown shoots against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas. Brown and Javon Pickett are the only Tigers who played regular minutes last year. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a 16-10 season, the Missouri Tigers are back on the hardwood to try and get back to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021-22 season brings the return of the Border War when they face the Kansas Jayhawks on December 11 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mizzou will be a participant in the Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida on Nov. 21 and 22.

Full Mizzou schedule

vs Central Michigan – November 9 – Columbia, Missouri

vs UMKC – November 15 – Columbia, Missouri

vs Northern Illinois – November 18 – Columbia, Missouri

vs SMU – November 21 – Jacksonville, Florida – Jacksonville Classic

vs Florida State/Loyola Marymount – November 22 – Jacksonville, Florida – Jacksonville Classic

vs Wichita State – November 26 – Columbia, Missouri

vs Paul Quinn College – November 29 – Columbia, Missouri

at Liberty – December 2 – Lynchburg, Virginia

vs Eastern Illinois – December 7 – Columbia, Missouri

at Kansas – December 11 – Lawrence, Kansas – Border War

vs Utah – December 18 – Columbia, Missouri

vs Illinois – December 22 – St. Louis, Missouri

at Kentucky – December 29 – Lexington, Kentucky

vs Mississippi State – January 5 – Columbia, Missouri

vs Alabama – January 8 – Columbia, Missouri

at Arkansas – January 12 – Fayetteville, Arkansas

vs Texas A&M – January 15 – Columbia, Missouri

at Ole Miss – January 18 – Oxford, Mississippi

at Alabama – January 22 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

vs Auburn – January 25 – Columbia, Missouri

at Iowa State – January 29 – Ames, Iowa – Big 12/SEC Challenge

vs Florida – February 2 – Columbia, Missouri

at Texas A&M – February 5 – College Station, Texas

at Vanderbilt – February 8 – Nashville, Tennessee

vs Ole Miss – February 12 – Columbia, Missouri

vs Arkansas – February 15 – Columbia, Missouri

at Mississippi State – February 19 – Starkville, Mississippi

vs Tennessee – February 22 – Columbia, Missouri

at LSU – February 26 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

at South Carolina – March 1 – Columbia, South Carolina

vs Georgia – March 5 – Columbia, Missouri