Missouri men’s basketball team’s ‘senior night’ game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

ST. LOUIS– The University of Missouri men’s basketball program announced Wednesday that Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Aggies’ program.
A news release indicated the decision came due to a combination of positive tests and contact tracing in the Texas A&M program. The Aggies have not played since January 30.
Saturday’s game, which has not been rescheduled, was supposed to be Missouri’s final home game of the regular season and Senior night, where a large class, including Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., Mark Smith, Dru Smith, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs were going to be recognized.
Missouri’s next game is scheduled for March 3 at Florida. Dave Matter, from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said a home game against an opponent to be determined, would take place March 6.
The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin March 10 in Nashville.