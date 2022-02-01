Missouri moves men’s basketball game against Florida up due to winter storm

This is a general view of Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–Free tickets and parking and a different tip-off time are coming to Mizzou Arena Wednesday, as the Missouri Men’s basketball team is forced to make adjustments for its game against the Florida Gators because of this week’s expected winter storm.

The school announced that the game would move from 8pm to 2pm, with its same broadcast partners on radio and TV.

Doors open at 1pm. Fans are urged to park in Lot P. The planned Michael Porter, Jr. Bobblehead giveaway will also be postponed.

The move comes as Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.

The executive order was signed Tuesday, which allows state agencies such as the Missouri National Guard to help local areas with emergency preparation and response, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Severe winter weather isn’t something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst,” Parson said

“By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The wintry precipitation is expected to start in northern Missouri by early Tuesday evening and expand to the southeast through the night and into early Wednesday, according to the press release. The National Weather Service is predicting 8-15 inches in accumulation for central Missouri.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service (NWS), the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to coordinate response as well as plan for potential resource requests, the press release states.