Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans spent the weekend in Springfield, MO covering the state’s high school basketball championships. St. Louis area high schools brought home five of a possible six titles. Congrats to Vashon and Cardinal Ritter boys basketball, Vashon, Incarnate Word and Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball teams. Kevin has the recap of the winning weekend for St. Louis prep hoops.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction