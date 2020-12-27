Missouri receiver Keke Chism announces 2021 plans

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri football program got a late Christmas gift Sunday, when graduate transfer receiver Keke Chism announced he would remain in Columbia for the 2021 season.

Chism, who transferred from Division II Angelo State prior to this season, got off to a slow start with the Missouri offense before coming on since the Florida game October 31 when he had five catches for 68 yards. His season best performance came against Arkansas when he had six catches for 116 yards. He finished the regular season with 35 catches for 458 yards and a touchdown.

Players have been granted an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic without having those players counting against NCAA scholarship limits in 2021. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said during the regular season he was openly campaigning for several seniors to take advantage of the chance to return for another year.

His decision to come back is a big boost for a wide receiver corps that otherwise would not otherwise have much returning production outside of rising seniors Jalen Knox and Barrett Bannister.

