Missouri State Women’s Basketball meets Drake in MVC quarterfinal

File-This March 24, 2021, file photo shows Missouri State guard Brice Calip (11) driving against Wright State guard Angel Baker (15) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas. Calip and Missouri State were young, still inexperienced, and in many ways just enjoying the moment when they made it to the women’s NCAA Sweet 16 two years ago. There is a different feeling now for Calip and eight other Lady Bears still around from that 2019 game. But they face the same challenging opponent when they play No. 1 overall seed Stanford in an Alamo Region semifinal game Sunday in the Alamodome. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball takes on Drake Friday night in the quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Missouri State Bears are 14-4 in MVC play and 23-6 on the season. The No. 2 Bears play the No. 7 Bulldogs at 6 p.m. In both matchups between these two teams this season Missouri State won. The scores were 69-53 on January 15 and 63-59 on February 11.

Drake played their first game of the tournament on Thursday night against Bradley. The Bulldogs beat Bradley 71-56.

The winner of Missouri State versus Drake will head to the semifinal and play the winner of UNI versus Valparaiso on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-62 and then 66-46 this season. They lost to Northern Iowa 65-74 and then beat them 66-57.

Fans can watch Missouri State versus Drake on ESPN+.