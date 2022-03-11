Missouri State Women’s Basketball meets Drake in MVC quarterfinal

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball takes on Drake Friday night in the quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
The Missouri State Bears are 14-4 in MVC play and 23-6 on the season. The No. 2 Bears play the No. 7 Bulldogs at 6 p.m. In both matchups between these two teams this season Missouri State won. The scores were 69-53 on January 15 and 63-59 on February 11.
Drake played their first game of the tournament on Thursday night against Bradley. The Bulldogs beat Bradley 71-56.
The winner of Missouri State versus Drake will head to the semifinal and play the winner of UNI versus Valparaiso on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-62 and then 66-46 this season. They lost to Northern Iowa 65-74 and then beat them 66-57.
Fans can watch Missouri State versus Drake on ESPN+.