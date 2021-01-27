Missouri Tigers 2021 Football schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Southeastern Conference announced the dates and opponents for the 2021 football season Wednesday.
The return to 8 conference games comes after the 2020 season saw a rugged schedule that saw each team play a conference-only schedule.
Former Mizzou assistant Josh Heupel’s return to Columbia October 2 as the new Head Coach at Tennessee. Homecoming is slated for the following week against North Texas. The Tigers will host Texas A&M October 16 in a matchup that will bring a pair of St. Louis area standouts in Antonio Johnson (East St. Louis) and Antonio Doyle, Jr. (Lutheran North) closer to home.
The Tigers will host Florida November 20 in a game that will no doubt rekindle memories of the 2020 affair which included a brawl at halftime and Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen’s Darth Vader Halloween costume in the postgame press conference.
The regular season will close out November 27 against Arkansas in a game played in Little Rock.
MISSOURI 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 11 at Kentucky
Sept. 18 SE MISSOURI STATE
Sept. 25 at Boston College
Oct. 2 TENNESSEE
Oct. 9 NORTH TEXAS (Homecoming)
Oct. 16 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 23 Open Date
Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 6 at Georgia
Nov. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 20 FLORIDA
Nov. 27 at Arkansas (Little Rock)