Missouri Tigers Football: 6 things to watch as spring practice starts

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Mizzou Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bryce Stadium in Columbia, SC. on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

ST. LOUIS- Eli Drinkwitz begins his second spring camp Friday as Head Coach of the Missouri Tigers, hoping to complete a full camp for the first time, after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted his first session last spring.

The Tigers are hoping to build on a 2020 record of 5-5 against an all-SEC slate with a schedule that, pandemic-permitting, will return to a 12 game schedule with non-conference opponents Southeast Missouri, Boston College, North Texas and Central Michigan.

Here are 6 storylines to watch out for leading up to the Spring Game on March 20:

  • New Staff on Defense: New Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks gets the chance to start implementing his vision for the Tigers, out of a 4-3 base that will function more like a 4-2-5 The Tigers will welcome new defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher in time for Friday’s start of practice, replacing David Gibbs, who left for Gus Malzahn’s UCF staff. Drinkwitz said Wilks will definitely work with the cornerbacks, tapping into the developmental experience he’s had with NFL players like Josh Norman.
  • Playmakers Welcome: Newcomers like WR Dominic Lovett (East St. Louis) and fellow wideout Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper (Trinity) will get an early jump on seeing where they fit in when it comes to adding playmakers to the passing game and special teams. Returnees like Jay Maclin, Chase Luper and Javian Hester saw limited time in 2020 and will have a chance to show more can be expected of them in 2021. Hester is clear to practice after offseason surgery
  • Roster Management: Life for any college football coach means constantly recruiting, and not just new players. Drinkwitz told stltoday’s Dave Matter last week that “There’s still going to be guys (on the roster) who still don’t quite feel like they fit us. That’s part of it. That’s good. We’ll make it work,” meaning transfers could pop up after spring practice. Considering the staff turnover on defense this offseason, transfers on that side of the ball shouldn’t be much of a surprise. He told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t see glaring holes on the roster.
  • Replacing Nick Bolton: Nick Bolton, the heart and soul of the Tiger defense, declared for the NFL Draft after the season and will leave a leadership void, along with the physical talent that could make him a first day selection. Don’t expect spring camp to clarify who will try to fill Bolton’s shoes. Drinkwitz on Tuesday looked forward to the incoming crop of linebacker talent coming on board over the summer, including graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge (Rice) plus true freshmen Zach Lovett and Dameon Wilson.
  • Injured List: Defensive Lineman Kobie Whiteside, Safety Jelani Williams (Parkway North), and linebackers Jatorian Hansford and Cameron Wilkins will miss spring practice due to surgery. Williams’ absence, plus the departures of Joshua Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie for the NFL Draft, gives new safety Shawn Robinson a chance for extra reps as he makes the permanent transition from quarterback. Robinson shined when pressed into duty late last season against Mississippi State and recorded an interception.
  • Camp Changes: Fans used to a spring practice schedule leading up to an April scrimmage will notice that this year’s version is compact. Past iterations have seen practice interrupted by spring break or other breaks. Drinkwitz said the goal is to maximize the time between spring and summer camp, allowing for 4 months in between for players to heal in the event of injury. The spring scrimmage, which isn’t officially called the Black and Gold game, will not mark the end of camp, which continues until March 26. Also of note: practices will have limited media access, something that has not happened since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News