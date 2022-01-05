Missouri Tigers in the market for new safeties coach

This is a 2018 photo of Charlie Harbison of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS–For the second straight offseason, University of Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz will be shopping for a new assistant coach to help with the team’s defensive secondary.

On Wednesday the school announced that Charlie Harbison, who came to Missouri with Drinkwitz from Appalachian State, would be “stepping aside” from his work as an on-field safeties coach to handle what was described as personal family matters in North Carolina. Harbison is also an associate head coach in the program.

“Coach Cheese will remain a valued member of our program moving forward and we appreciate his commitment to Mizzou football,” Drinkwitz said in a news release.

Last spring, Aaron Fletcher was hired from Tulsa to coach defensive backs, arriving just in time for the start of spring practices.