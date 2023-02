It was the battle of two teams named Tigers, but it wasn’t much of a battle.

Mizzou lit up LSU with 11 three pointers in the first half on their way to

an 87-77 win at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night. Missouri was led

by Kobe Brown with 26 points. Brown hit 10 of his 11 shots from the field.

Mizzou improves to 17-5, 5-4 in SEC play.