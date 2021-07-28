Missouri to pay Jim Sterk full salary as part of departure as AD

ST. LOUIS- Jim Sterk, who the University of Missouri announced this week was leaving his post as Athletic Director as part of a mutual agreement, could remain in his job until September 15, unless the school his successor starts prior to that date. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, first reported the terms of the “transition agreement”.

If a successor were to start prior to August 22, 2021, the agreement calls for Sterk to remain a University employee through August 22.

Sterk will receive his full base salary of $507,500 for each of the two years left on his contract. When added to other incentives and deferred money, the total is more than $1.4 million. If Sterk takes another job, that salary would count against the amount Missouri owes Sterk.

“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics,” the school said Monday in its announcement. Multiple outlets have reported that university leaders were seizing on the “visionary” part, in seeking new athletic department leadership in an era of conference realignment, name-image-likeness laws, transfer reforms and other sea-changes coming at college athletics.

Several MU alums or those with previous ties to the athletic department could be considered, including Mark Alnutt (Buffalo AD), Wren Baker (North Texas AD), Doug Gillin (Appalachian State AD), and Whit Babcock (Virginia Tech AD).