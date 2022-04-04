NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Show-Me State will be well represented in the NCAA Championship between Kansas and North Carolina on Monday night.

Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, plus UNC’s Caleb Love, all hail from Missouri and were standout players at their high schools.

Agbaji played in high school at Oak Park, where he won the Direnna Award for the most outstanding basketball player in the Kansas City area his senior year.

Harris comes from Columbia, Missouri, where he attended Rock Bridge High School. He was the school’s all-time leader in steals and assists along with winning a state championship his senior year.

Love comes from St. Louis, Missouri, where he attended Christian Brothers College High School and was named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Missouri.

Coincidentally, Love and Harris are no strangers when it comes to playing each other in championship games. Rock Bridge faced off against against Christian Brothers in the 2019 Missouri Class 5 state championship. Love scored 28 points but Harris and Rock Bridge got the last laugh, winning 63-59.

All three players are starters and are vital to their teams success. It will be interesting to see how they perform on college basketball’s biggest stage.