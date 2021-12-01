Missouri’s McKeller among finalists for D-II football player of the year

fball vs University of Nebraska-Kearney at Bearcat Stadium Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Todd Weddle | Northwest Missouri State University)

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the third time in his career, Northwest Missouri State running back Al McKeller is a Harlon Hill Trophy candidate.

This is his first year as a finalist for the award.

The Harlon Hill Award goes to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

This season, McKeller leads the Bearcats rushing attack with 1,527 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He ranks fifth in the nation in total rushing yards and No. 7 in the country in rushing yards per game (127.2).

McKeller spent his first three years at the University of Indianapolis where he received multiple All-American and All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors. He ranks first in the Great Lakes Valley record book and third at UIndy in career rushing (3,558). He’s also both the conference’s and school all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns (42) and the only two-time Harlon Hill candidate in UIndy history.

McKeller is the fifth Bearcat in history to be a finalist for the prestigious trophy.

The winner of the 2021 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 13.