Mizzou AD Jim Sterk stepping down

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk is stepping down from his position.

In a statement, the university says administrators and Sterk “mutually agreed” on the move. Sterk will remain the AD until a new leader is hired.

University President Mun Choi praised Sterk for his stewardship of the department over the past five years.

“We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics,” she said.

Under Sterk, Mizzou student-athletes posted at least a 3.0 grade-point average for nine consecutive semesters, including a school-record 3.44 GPA during the spring 2020 term. Student-athletes also broke school records in graduation success scores in the 2017-18 and 2018-2019 school years.

Mizzou’s Tiger Scholarship Fund reached a record-breaking $55.5 million during Fiscal Year 2021, surpassing the previous record of $50.4 million set in FY2017.

The university says the search for a new athletic director will begin immediately.