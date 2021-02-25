Mizzou adds 2021 offensive lineman after coaching change at Tennessee

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–The late coaching change at the University of Tennessee has led to a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Missouri.

Three-star offensive lineman J’Marion Gooch who reportedly asked to be let out of his national letter of intent with Tennessee after the Volunteers fired Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, posted on Twitter Wednesday night that he had committed to the Tigers.

The Missouri football program can’t officially comment on a recruit until there is a signed letter of intent, but Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz issued a Tweet earlier Wednesday that foreshadowed an addition to the 2021 class.

Drinkwitz later retweeted Gooch’s announcement.

Gooch signed with Tennessee in December. Pruitt was fired in January and replaced by former Missouri Offensive Coordinator Josh Heupel.

Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday that there were no glaring holes on his roster heading into spring practice, although there was room for additions through the transfer portal or high school recruits.

Spring practice opens Friday in Columbia.