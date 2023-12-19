SEATTLE – Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock played hero on Monday Night Football, leading the Seattle Seahawks past the Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning 92-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes.

Lock and the Seahawks won 20-17 and took the lead with 28 seconds left in the game. After several timely plays, Lock found wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to give Seattle the lead.

It was Lock’s first victory in nearly three calendar years. He’s dealt with adversity the last few seasons, losing his starting quarterback job with the Denver Broncos, being traded in a quarterback swap for Russell Wilson, then largely settling for a backup role in his first two seasons with Seattle.

Lock reflected on his NFL journey in an emotional interview with ESPN reporter Lisa Salters just moments after the win:

“That was amazing,” said Lock on the comeback. “It’s been a long time. I’m just blessed. Blessed with a great group of guys, a great city, a great coaching staff. It’s awesome, it’s wild.”

Lock filled in for Geno Smith, who missed his second consecutive game with a groin injury. With Smith considered a game-time decision, Lock didn’t know he would start until he arrived to the stadium on Monday. But he kept the mindset he would get the opportunity.

“I kept the mentality I was going to play, regardless of what was going on, how people were looking and what not. I was like, ‘You know what, you’re going to go out and play. So just be ready to play.’ … Roll the dice, baby, let’s go.”

The win helps the Seahawks improve to 7-7, a big step to keep them in contention for an NFC playoff spot. Lock finished the game 22-for-33 with 208 passing yards and one touchdown, the game-winner.