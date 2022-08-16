COLUMBIA, Mo. – A new opportunity could allow Mizzou students and student-athletes to profit off of ticket sales during the upcoming school year.

Mizzou Athletics has launched a pilot program through which students can earn commission by selling single-game tickets to all Mizzou sporting events, an opportunity the university touts as the “first-of-its-kind.”

Students can earn a 20-percent commission from ticket sales. Those who participate will share a unique link with potential ticket buyers, a link that can be shared via an online platform, social media, email or text. Purchases through those links can help students earn money, and payments will be awarded at the end of each sports team’s season.

“Our students are great ambassadors for Mizzou,” said Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois via a news release. “We look forward to piloting this entrepreneurial opportunity and extending the reach of our sales team. The energy created when our venues are packed is contagious and we are always looking for ways to help our student-athletes and provide that great gameday experience at all of our home contests.”

In order to qualify for such payments, students will need to fill out an online form that allows them to serve as independent contractors of the university. Students can earn commission sales for many sports, including but not limited to, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, volleyball and wrestling.