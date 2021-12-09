Mizzou athletics forced to adjust with bowl game, braggin’ rights schedule conflict

The Mizzou Golden Girls cheer on their team during the North Texas-Missouri football game in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Marching Mizzou performs prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS—Fans of the University of Missouri’s football and men’s basketball teams watching games at home or online will only need their phones or remote controls to toggle between Tiger contests December 22, when the football Tigers play Army in the Armed Forces Bowl at the same time Cuonzo Martin’s basketball Tigers take on Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights. Kickoff is 7pm central, while tipoff is at 8pm. Fans wanting to go in person have to make their own choice, but they’re not the only ones.

What about members of Marching Mizzou, the spirit squad cheerleaders, the Golden Girls, and Truman The Tiger?

Marching Mizzou will travel to Texas for the bowl game, leaving Braggin’ Rights duties to 30-35 members of an alumni band. According to a post the alumni band’s Facebook page, there were enough volunteers in place just two days after the bowl game announcement. An athletic department spokesman says the Golden Girls fall under Marching Mizzou, so they’ll be going bowling. Cheerleading squads will be in both locations.

“Truman will magically be in both places,” Ryan Koslen, Senior Associate Athletic Director, told FOX2.