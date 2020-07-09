Mizzou athletics reports 10 positive cases of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Nine athletes and a staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, the University of Missouri Athletic Department confirmed Wednesday.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the university did not identify the athletes nor indicate which sports they play.

None of the individuals who tested positive have been hospitalized.

The athletic department has administered 377 tests to athletes, coaches, and staff since the first week of June, when the university began to allow teams to return to campus for voluntary workouts.

Tests are given to every athlete when they return to campus.