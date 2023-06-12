ST. LOUIS — Michael Porter Jr. now has a championship ring to put on his finger.

Porter Jr., the Mizzou Basketball alum, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets took home their first NBA championship on Monday night in front of their home fans.

The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In the series-clinching game, Porter Jr. scored the second most points (16) behind Jokic (28), the Finals MVP.

Porter Jr. finished as Denver’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 17.4 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting.

The Missouri native was the 14th overall draft choice of the Nuggets in 2018. He averages 15.2 points per game for his career.