Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve went to Columbia, MO on Monday to meet with the 2023-24 Missouri Tigers basketball team. Coach Dennis Gates and his team were available to the media before the start of the college basketball season coming up in November. The Tigers planning on bigger things in year two with Coach Gates, after a very successful first season that included a trip to the NCAA Tournament last March..

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction