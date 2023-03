The victory was 13 years in the making for the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team. They beat Utah State 76-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Sacramento, CA. it’s the Tigers first win in the “Big Dance” since 2010. D’Moi Hodge led Mizzou with 23 points. Kobe Brown chipped in 19 points as well. With the victory, Mizzou moves on to the second round of the NCAA’s on Saturday. They will play the 15 seed Princeton Tigers, who upset #2 Arizona also on Thursday.

