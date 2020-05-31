Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: ‘My voice won’t be silent until the injustice stops’

COLUMBIA, Mo. – “Enough is enough.” University of Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin says he’s heartbroken over the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and is calling out violence against people of color.

Martin issued his first public comments on Floyd’s death Sunday, posting statements to Twitter and Instagram.

“For too long, we’ve seen it time and again—from Dr. King’s marches, to the LA riots, and our fight today—it’s gone on far too long and it cannot keep happening,” he said.

Coach Martin, who grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois, says the reaction to Floyd’s death must go beyond simply posting things on social media. As a father and coach of young black men, Martin feels a responsibility as a leader and inspire the kind of change needed right now.

“While I’m on this earth, my voice won’t be silent until the injustice stops,” he said. “…It’s time to join together in our pain, to mourn, to stand united against oppression and ACT to create change.”

Martin joins Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz, women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton, women’s golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer, and women’s volleyball coach Joshua Taylor in speaking out against Floyd’s killing.