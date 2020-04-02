Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Coronavirus

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz held a zoom meeting for the media on April 1, 2020. The new leader of the football Tigers addressed anything from what he’s doing during the Coronavirus shutdown of his program to what his daily routine looks like during these non football days

Drinkwitz was especially outspoken when talking about football announcer Kirk Herbstreit’s comments saying there wouldn’t be a college football season in 2020. Drinkwitz says he will have his team ready to go when the NCAA declares it’s time to play football.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video