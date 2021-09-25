Mizzou falls in OT to BC Eagles

Boston College running back Travis Levy (23) rushes in for a touchdown ahead of Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime to give Boston College a 41-34 to give the ACC school a lead it would later clinch with a defensive stop en route to a win over Missouri Saturday.

Brandon Sebastian’s interception of Missouri’s Connor Bazelak sealed the win. Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads. BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. It’s the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season. Missouri’s Harrison Mevis barely cleared the crossbar with a 56-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Bazelak threw for 303 yards on 30-41 passing attempts, with two interceptions and a touchdown. Missouri managed just 88 yards rushing on the day, while surrendering 275 yards on the ground to the Eagles.

The Tigers (2-2) return home for their SEC opener against Tennessee next Saturday.