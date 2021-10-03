Mizzou fires defensive line coach Franklin after 5 games

Tennessee running back Jabari Small, right, runs past Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies, center, and Martez Manuel during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — First-year Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin has been fired a day after Tennessee ran for 452 yards and scored on 10 of 11 offensive possessions in a 62-24 blowout at Faurot Field.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement that “a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed.”

Defensive analyst Al Davis will move into a full-time coaching role.

Franklin was hired in January to replace Brick Haley, who was replaced by Drinkwitz after his first season in charge.

Missouri plays North Texas on Saturday.