Mizzou Football: Connor Bazelak questionable for Georgia game Saturday

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS- Two days away from the University of Missouri’s road game at top-ranked Georgia Saturday, there is still public confusion about who will play quarterback for the Tigers.

In the team’s weekly injury report, Connor Bazelak was listed as questionable. He left last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt with an injury late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by true freshman Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) who finished off the win. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz described the injury as a soft tissue injury but has not been more specific in subsequent media availabilities. He did say last weekend that depending on the situation, Brady Cook (Chaminade) could also have been called upon against Vanderbilt.

No depth chart was released this week, and Drinkwitz has declined to say which quarterback would be in a position to start if Bazelak could not go.

Drinkwitz pointed out Tuesday that players they've listed as questionable have played about 50 % of the time — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 4, 2021

Elsewhere on the injury front, defensive backs Ish Burdine and Shawn Robinson, along with defensive lineman Johnny Walker, Jr. have been declared as out for Saturday.