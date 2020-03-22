Mizzou football gets commitment from East St. Louis star QB Tyler Macon

New Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz got a commitment from a top local quarterback recently. Tyler Macon, the talented QB of the state champion East St. Louis Flyers will be a Tiger in the 2021 football season. Macon, as a junior this past season, accounted for 56 touchdowns, 39 passing and 17 running.

Flyers athletic director and head football coach Darren Sunkett talked with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked about Macon and his choice of Missouri for his college football future.

