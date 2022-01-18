Mizzou Football lands top Pac 12 kickoff returner

ST. LOUIS–With the start of the second semester of classes at the University of Missouri, the school is able to officially confirm the arrival of recruits from the class of 2022 who signed in December and have enrolled early to participate in spring practice, along with players who landed at the school out of the transfer portal.

East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden headlines the true freshman who arrived. On the transfer side, Missouri appears to have won in a crowded field of contenders for the best kickoff returner in the Pac 12 conference in 2021.

Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge High School graduate in Columbia, has decided to come home from Stanford, where he led the conference in kickoff return yardage with 663 and Stanford running backs with 404 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He had transfer offers from Iowa and Oklahoma State, among others. Peat and Burden would figure to be in line for much of the action in the return game, while Peat would be among a group of players looking to replace the production of Tyler Badie, the Tigers’ record-setting rusher who declared for the NFL Draft.

The team also welcomed other transfers who had previously announced their plans to play at Missouri, including Clemson defensive back Joseph Charlton, Texas A&M defensive back Dreyden Norwood, North Carolina Defensive End Tyrone Hopper, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan and Buffalo center Bence Polgar. Running back Cody Schrader, a St. Louis County native who led Division II in rushing at Truman State last year, is transferring as a preferred walk-on.

In another surprise in addition to the team besides Peat, Offensive Lineman Dylan Spencer, who left Missouri during the 2020 season and transferred to Jackson State, is returning to Columbia, the team tweeted.