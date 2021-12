Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 24-23. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri football team has been selected to play in the Armed Forces Bowl later this month.

The Tigers will face the Army Black Knights at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Mizzou went 6-6 in 2021 and 3-5 in SEC play. Army, an independent school, went 8-3 this season.

The Armed Forces Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN.