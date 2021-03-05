Mizzou Football: Shawn Robinson continues transition from QB to defense

ST. LOUIS, Mo–If Shawn Robinson’s surprising performance last season, when pressed into service in Missouri’s defensive backfield against Mississippi State was more about running to the ball and making plays, the former starting quarterback’s journey to a full-time member of the defense now includes learning the subtleties of technique used at safety.

And, he says, a lot of running.

Robinson talked to reporters after Thursday’s Zoom, where he’s just under a week into spring practice, working with a new Defensive Coordinator in Steve Wilks, a new Defensive Backs coach in Aaron Fletcher who just arrived for the start of camp. He said the coaches are patient, but hard on him.

With safeties Joshua Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie moving on and entering the NFL Draft and Jalani Williams (Parkway North) recovering from offseason surgery, Robinson is getting extra reps this spring. The former quarterback said he’s a little more sore than usual now in his new position being someone doing the hitting instead of receiving the punishment.

When asked who he’d emulate at his new position, Robinson mentioned one of Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks’ former players with the Arizona Cardinals, Budda Baker.

Budda Baker’s been making plays all over the place this season 💫 @buddabaker32 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/cmGoPcJVWN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 21, 2020

“Budda Baker! Oh my Gosh…he has no conscience. Like I want to play like that…Boom, just Go! There’s a bunch of great ones but Budda Baker right that’s somebody I would love to kind of emulate,” Robinson told FOX2.

As for his new interactions with the guys he used to share the QB room with last year, Robinson said there’s plenty of “chirping” going on. He’s hoping to grab some interceptions from Connor Bazelak and Brady Cook before the end of spring camp.

“I haven’t picked any of them off yet,” Robinson said. “I gotta get one from both of them. I got to before the spring is over.”