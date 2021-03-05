Mizzou Football: Shawn Robinson continues transition from QB to defense

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mizzou defensive back Shawn Robinson (12).
Mizzou Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo–If Shawn Robinson’s surprising performance last season, when pressed into service in Missouri’s defensive backfield against Mississippi State was more about running to the ball and making plays, the former starting quarterback’s journey to a full-time member of the defense now includes learning the subtleties of technique used at safety.

And, he says, a lot of running.

Robinson talked to reporters after Thursday’s Zoom, where he’s just under a week into spring practice, working with a new Defensive Coordinator in Steve Wilks, a new Defensive Backs coach in Aaron Fletcher who just arrived for the start of camp. He said the coaches are patient, but hard on him.

With safeties Joshua Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie moving on and entering the NFL Draft and Jalani Williams (Parkway North) recovering from offseason surgery, Robinson is getting extra reps this spring. The former quarterback said he’s a little more sore than usual now in his new position being someone doing the hitting instead of receiving the punishment.

When asked who he’d emulate at his new position, Robinson mentioned one of Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks’ former players with the Arizona Cardinals, Budda Baker.

“Budda Baker! Oh my Gosh…he has no conscience. Like I want to play like that…Boom, just Go! There’s a bunch of great ones but Budda Baker right that’s somebody I would love to kind of emulate,” Robinson told FOX2.

As for his new interactions with the guys he used to share the QB room with last year, Robinson said there’s plenty of “chirping” going on. He’s hoping to grab some interceptions from Connor Bazelak and Brady Cook before the end of spring camp.

“I haven’t picked any of them off yet,” Robinson said. “I gotta get one from both of them. I got to before the spring is over.”

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News