Mizzou football wins SEC awards after rivalry win against Arkansas

Missouri freshman placekicker Harrison Mevis gets mobbed by teammates following Saturday’s game-winning kick to defeat Arkansas at Faurot Field. (Photo Credit: Mizzou Athletics)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Fresh off the University of Missouri’s thrilling win Saturday at Faurot Field in the Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is handing out kudos to a pair of Tigers.

On Monday the SEC announced that freshman kicker Harrison Mevis had earned Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, with five field goals, including the game-winner against the Razorbacks.

On Monday, it was also announced that Mevis is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best kicker in college football.

The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is proud to announce this year's Top 20 Semi-Finalists! Congratulations to you all!! Read more and vote for your favorite Semi-Finalist @ https://t.co/H1hh4sdQhv @pbsportsfl pic.twitter.com/WdUjrdZiwL — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) December 7, 2020

Connor Bazelak also was announced as the conference’s Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Bazelak threw for 380 yards in the 50-48 win Saturday, and has only thrown 2 interceptions in 2020.