Mizzou football wins SEC awards after rivalry win against Arkansas

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Fresh off the University of Missouri’s thrilling win Saturday at Faurot Field in the Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is handing out kudos to a pair of Tigers.
On Monday the SEC announced that freshman kicker Harrison Mevis had earned Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, with five field goals, including the game-winner against the Razorbacks.
On Monday, it was also announced that Mevis is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best kicker in college football.
Connor Bazelak also was announced as the conference’s Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Bazelak threw for 380 yards in the 50-48 win Saturday, and has only thrown 2 interceptions in 2020.