Mizzou goes down to final second with #1 Auburn, loses by one

The Missouri Tigers had a chance to make history. The last time the men’s basketball team beat a Number One ranked team was in 1997. Tuesday night they had Auburn on the ropes. Auburn was just voted the top team in the country on Monday. It’s the first time Auburn has reached the top spot. Mizzou and Auburn were tied at halftime 31-31. The second half was equally low scoring. In the last minute, Auburn’s K.D. Johnson scored to put them ahead 55-51. Mizzou answered with a Javon Pickett three pointer to cut the Auburn lead to 55-54. Auburn had the ball and could take the clock down to five seconds if Missouri chose not to foul. Mizzou did not foul and the clock ran out after an Auburn miss. 55-54 the final. Auburn was led by Johnson with 17 points. Pickett was Mizzou’s top scorer with 17.