COLUMBIA — Former Mizzou greats went head-to-head at Mizzou Arena for an alumni basketball game.

The two teams, captained by former Mizzou basketball greats DeMaree Carroll and Laurence Bowers, featured a handful of familiar faces.

Proceeds benefiting charity were accepted at the door for entry.

mizzou alumni game team rosters

Current Kirkwood Head Football coach Jeremy Maclin was among the team members to take the court. Among the former Mizzou basketball stars were Marcus Denmon, Kevin Puryear, Jordan Geist and others. Former Mizzou football greats Sean Weatherspoon, Bud Sasser, Jerrell Jackson and others took the floor as well.

Among the crowd were current Denver Nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr. and current Mizzou Head Coach Dennis Gates.

Team Carroll won the game 137-114.