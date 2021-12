Missouri’s DaJuan Gordon shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 72-44. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Four Tigers scored in double figures as Missouri cruised past Eastern Illinois 72-44 on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Amarai David led the way with 15 points. DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points, including an incredible spinning alley-oop slam dunk. Kobe Brown (11) and Javon Pickett (10) were the other two Tigers to score in double digits.

With the victory, Mizzou improves to 5-4 on the season. Next up, a date in Lawrence, Kansas this coming Saturday afternoon with their arch rival, the Jayhawks.