It’s a 2-0 start for both the Missouri and Illinois basketball teams. Both schools won their games on Friday night. Mizzou outlasted a pesky Penn team, 92-85 at Mizzou Arena. Noah Wallace led the way for the Tigers with a game high 28 points. D’Moi Hodge added 17 points, Missouri placed four players in double figures in scoring.

The Illini took down Kansas City 86-48 in Champaign. Dain Dainja led the way for Illinois with 20 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in 14 points. Four Illinois players scored in double figures in the victory.