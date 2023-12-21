It’s the day before the annual Braggin’ Rights college basketball matchup between rivals Missouri and Illinois. The two schools both held practices on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Mizzou dominated the annual game last year with a lopsided 93-71 win. Illinois ranked 15th in the country hopes to reclaim the Braggin’ Rights trophy tomorrow when the two teams tip off at 8:00 PM in front of a sellout crowd.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction