ST. LOUIS – The 42nd Braggin’ Rights showdown between the MIssouri Tigers and the Illinois Fightin Illini tips off on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

The Illini come into the contest ranked 16th in the country, boasting an 8-3 (0-2) overall record. Earlier in the season, Illinois defeated the Texas Longhorns 85-78 when the team was ranked 2nd in the country.

The Tigers come into the contest with a 10-1 (0-0) record in Head Coach Dennis Gates’ first season in Columbia. The team’s only loss came against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in the Border War Showdown.

Illinois won the Braggin’ Right game last year, 88-63. Mizzou had won the previous three meetings prior to last season’s loss.