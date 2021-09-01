Mizzou kicks off 2021 football schedule in Columbia this Saturday

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou’s 2021 football season kicks off on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri against Central Michigan.

Connor Bazelak will be Mizzou’s starting quarterback. He was a redshirt in 2019 and then because of COVID, the 2020 season did not count against his eligibility.

“I started last year, so people know I’m not technically like a true freshman,” Bazelak said. “This has been a great opportunity to improve in every area of my game on and off the field. We’ve just been here doing lifting and conditioning sessions and it’s just been great to take the next step in my leadership of this team.

Schedule:

Sept. 4 Central Michigan Columbia, Mo. Sept. 11 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. Sept. 18 Southeast Missouri State Columbia, Mo. Sept. 25 Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. Oct. 2 Tennessee Columbia, Mo. Oct. 9 North Texas Columbia, Mo. Oct. 16 Texas A&M Columbia, Mo. Oct. 30 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Nov. 6 Georgia Athens, Ga. Nov. 13 South Carolina Columbia, Mo. Nov. 20 Florida Columbia, Mo. Nov. 26 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark.